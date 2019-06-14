Time and experience on the mats come with expert advice for Pratt area wrestlers this summer.

This summer, Pratt High alumni, Dylan Pelland, is back from his second year wrestling at Baker University. He was a three-time 4A state champ and an NHSCA All-American while at Pratt High. At Baker, he was an NAIA national qualifier and an academic All-American.

Pelland is giving back to his community this summer by offering free wrestling practices every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. until August 1st. The practices started on June 4 and are open to any PHS, LMS, or PWC wrestlers who want to attend.

“Summer practices are a great way for kids to pursue their passion for wrestling while learning new techniques. It also gives kids an opportunity to learn from another coach who might have other helpful tips,” Pelland said.

The kids also have an opportunity to learn from multiple wrestling coaches throughout the community as Pelland is also getting assistance from Anthony Brown, the head LMS coach, Daniel and Ronald Prater, PWC coaches, and Beau Tillman, the assistant coach at PHS.

So far, only about ten wrestlers have attended the practices, but Pelland is hoping as summer continues he will get more kids in the gym.

The practices are held in the Pratt High School wrestling gym.