Their kids just wanted to play soccer.

By Hannah Brown

Special to the Signal

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, but in rural Kansas communities, it often gets overlooked while kids look to improve their skills in football, volleyball, basketball, track, baseball, or softball.

In Kiowa County, Ange Brown’s kindergarten daughter planted a seed in 2017 that grew into the Kiowa County Soccer League’s inagural season this year. Brown’s daughter wanted to play soccer, but there were no local games other than Pratt. For the 2017 season, Brown was able to put together seven teams and took 70 kids to Pratt each week to play. Throughout the off season, however, Brown wanted to figure out a way to start a local league to provide a place for youth players to develop and have fun without having to travel too far, and while keeping the registration fees local.

Brown, a Mullinville resident, went to the recreation departments of all three towns in the county to raise support for this new league. Brown also contacted the Comanche County recreation department and they brought their talented youngsters to play as well. The next problem was finding a suitable place in centrally located Greensburg that had bathrooms to accommodate families.

This is where Barclay College came into play. BC has a large soccer field used for the college’s home competitions. The gym is located right next to the field, providing a concession stand and bathrooms that worked perfectly for Saturday morning games.

“Barclay College was overjoyed with the idea to host this soccer league. It was a bridge builder from our college community to the families across our county, and it was awesome to see so many new faces on campus,” said Hannah Brown, college site coordinator.

BC embraced the idea of having this league. The field was big enough to house three fields, one for pre-K-1st-grade teams, and two that were used for 2nd-3rd grade and 4th-5th grade. College students enjoyed coming out each weekend to ref the games and two even joined forces to coach Haviland’s fourth and fifth-grade team. In 2018 more than 150 kids from two counties came together every Saturday for a few weeks to play soccer in the first year of the KC league, but hopefully, this will be a tradition for young athletes, families, and Barclay College for years to come.



