Pratt has long history of wading pools around the city.

Even though the Pratt swimming pool at Third and Rochester streets is closed this week for repairs, there are still water-play options in Pratt for kiddos six and under.

Attendance varies at the wading pools at Zerger Park near Second and Thompson streets and at Gebhart Park at Second and Hamilton streets, which are open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to Pratt pool staffer Ashley Hampel, who was on duty Monday at the Zerger Park location.

“Some days we have 15 kids and some days we have none,” Hampel said.

Both pools were recently repainted by city staff, freshening them up for the summer season.

Pratt Parks Superintendent Mark Eckoff, who joined the city staff on July 18, 1990, said Wednesday that he hasn’t seen any official records of the wading pool history, but that he is aware that there were also pools at Loren Minnis Park in the 800 block of South Main, now home to the city roller skate park, and at Sixth Street Park where Thompson Street dead ends by the shelter house.

Prattans might remember Fanny and Andrew Zerger for whom Zerger Park is named.