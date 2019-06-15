Thirty-five Kansas educators from fourteen different educational entities gathered from June 3 to 7 for the 2019 Earth Partnership for Schools summer institute at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston. Earth Partnership for Schools is a K-12 education program that trains teachers to restore prairie gardens on school grounds.

The EPS curriculum activities engage students in active ways that are educational and fun. During this training week, teachers put themselves in the position of their students and practiced curriculum activities. These activities included study of prairie plant families and insect orders, study of plant and insect biodiversity of prairie gardens, orienteering with compasses, assessing notable features on the playground landscape, acting out the rain shadow play, measuring square feet of a planting area, conducting a prairie scavenger hunt, measuring tree height, observing plant-pollinator interactions, and journaling about the micro and macro scales of the prairie, just to name a few.

Teachers collaborated with team members throughout the week to prepare action plans and write grant proposals. A highlight of the week that set the stage for the continual prairie theme was taking in the vista view of prairie at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge with a wildflower and bison tram tour.

The participating educators represented the following schools or organizations: Christa McAuliffe K-8 Academy, Wichita; Earhart Environmental Magnet, Wichita; Ellsworth USD 327; Isely Elementary, Wichita; Newton High School, Newton; Sedgwick County Zoo, Wichita; Service Valley Charter Academy, Parsons; Smoky Valley Middle School, Lindsborg; Southbreeze Elementary School, Newton; The Land Institute, Salina; Truesdell Middle School, Wichita; Walton Rural Life Center, Walton; Windom Elementary School, Windom; and Woodland Elementary, Wichita.

This group joins 257 Kansas teachers from 78 schools who have participated in the EPS program since 2007.

For more information about the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, visit www.dyckarboretum.org.