KINSLEY – Edwards County Medical Center in Kinsley has received a 2019 Healthy Kansas Hospitals Centers of Excellence Award.

The hospital received the honor in recognition of its work to reduce sugary beverages, offer more fresh fruits and lean meat options, provide healthier snacks and flavored waters in the vending machine and incentivize physical activity, according to a KHA news release.

It was just one of two hospitals in the state recognized with the award, which included a monetary contribution to help support the hospital’s wellness activities. Both were presented during a special recognition ceremony June 7 at the hospital.