It's Fiesta in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — St. John’s Mexican Fiesta will be from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1234 Kentucky St., Lawrence.

Cost is free, but donations are requested.

Enjoy authentic Mexican food, mariachi bands, traditional Mexican dancing and more at this fundraiser for St. John's. For more information, go to facebook.com/stjohnsfiesta.