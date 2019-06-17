An unidentified person cashed an unauthorized business check at a Salina Bennington State Bank, then unsuccessfully attempted to pass another check at a different Bennington State Bank, according to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester, of the Salina Police Department.

At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a customer came into the Bennington State Bank at 200 S. Ninth and attempted to cash a check from L & S. Construction/Carpet Pro for more than $3,600. The bank clerk inquired about the check and attempted to contact the company. The customer became suspicious and asked for the check back, Forrester said, then left the bank.

After the bank called the company, they were informed that a check on the same business account for $3,200 had been successfully cashed at the Bennington State Bank at 2130 S. Ohio at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Forrester said video was reviewed and they have the customer's driver's license number, so there is a suspect being sought in the incident.