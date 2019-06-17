Pratt baseball star plays in All-State game.

After earning 1st team All-State as a pitcher for the Pratt Greenback’s Kaden Evert was given the opportunity to play in an All-Atar game along with other 1st team honored recipients.

The game took place on Wednesday, June 5 at the KU Stadium in Lawrence. Featured players were from 1A to 6A schools who were also chosen as 1st team players in the state of Kansas. They were randomly split into two teams: the red team and blue team.

Although, it had been a few weeks since Evert had played for the Greenbacks, he’s kept his skills sharp by playing for the Kansas Curve team out of Wichita.

Evert pitched 18 pitches in the 6th inning and although he was selected for his pitching, he also got into the outfield and make three catches for his red team. Unfortunately, his team lost, 7-2.

“I felt proud to represent the Greenbacks and honored to be the only from Pratt,” said Evert.

He is planning to continue his baseball career in college; however, he has not made a decision on where he will play yet.

“Coach Hill prepared me to go on so I look forward to playing at the next level,” said Evert.