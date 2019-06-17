A Kiowa man escaped serious injury despite his vehicle overturning multiple times, hitting a power pole and landing in a creek after he lost control of the car on a Barber County highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday about 2 miles west of Kiowa on K-2.

Nathan Joseph Lambert, 29, was eastbound on K-2 when his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 rotated clockwise and went off the road, hitting a guardrail.

The vehicle overturned an unknown number of times into the south ditch, struck a fence and power pole, then came to rest on all four tires in the bottom of Little Mule Creek.

Lambert, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken to Kiowa District Hospital with suspected minor injuries.