Crews have started erecting the steel framework for a new intermediate center next to Warren Middle School.

After its completion, the intermediate center will house all fifth- and sixth-grade classes for the Leavenworth public schools.

The intermediate center is being built as part of a $36.7 million bond issue that was approved by voters last year.

School officials had a groundbreaking for the intermediate center in October. Officials initially hoped the building would be completed in time for the start of the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

But Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school system, said work on the center is now not expected to be completed until after the start of the second semester.

He said a combination of a cold winter and a rainy spring have caused delays. But he said construction officials believe they may be able to make up some time on the project once exterior walls and a roof have been built.

Once the building has been completed, school officials plan to have a “soft opening” by moving sixth-grade students from the neighboring Warren Middle School to the new center. The sixth-graders will be able to finish the 2019-2020 school year in the new building, Potter said.

Fifth-grade classes will not be moved from elementary schools to the intermediate center until the start of the following school year.

Also as part of the bond issue, Lawson Elementary School will be converted into an early childhood center for the school district’s prekindergarten and kindergarten classes.

Potter said work on this project will not begin until after the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

During the current summer break, unused locker bays are being removed at Leavenworth High School to create collaborative spaces.

“There will be three of those at the high school,” Potter said.

He said this work also is being completed as part of the 2018 bond issue.

He said collaborative spaces will be created later at other schools in the district as a result of the bond issue.

A new secured entry area for Leavenworth High School also is planned as part of the bond issue. But construction work on this project has been delayed.

Potter said early designs for the new entrance would have cost more than anticipated. And a new design is not yet finalized.

Potter said work on the new entrance may not begin until the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

In addition to providing secured access, school officials hope the new entrance will create a visible indicator of where visitors should enter the high school.

