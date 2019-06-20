Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

The busy moving season is here.

The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities staff appreciate the patience and understanding of residents as we work diligently to produce an efficient transition for incoming and outgoing families.

One of the many services available to Fort Leavenworth residents is the free curbside bulk item pickup every Monday. Bulk items are generally anything up to 150 pounds. Items that cannot be disposed of with bulk item pickup are moving boxes, any item that contains Freon such as a deep freezer or refrigerator, and liquid solvents such as paints, motor oil and antifreeze.

In addition, there are several large bulk trash containers in the parking area near Hancock Gate for residents to use for non-hazardous household waste. Make sure that all trash left at the site is fully contained inside one of the bulk trash containers.

Moving boxes can be recycled by dropping them off at the recycling yard on West Warehouse Road near the horse stables. Many types of plastic, metal and glass containers can also be recycled there.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Point at 810 McClellan Ave. will accept most household solvents and cleaning products, but only accepts motor oil or antifreeze in its unopened original package. Used motor oil and antifreeze can be dropped off at the Auto Craft Shop at 911 McClellan Ave. or at an off-post garage or auto parts store.

Ice cream social

Residents are invited to join FLFHC from 1-2:30 p.m. June 21 at the Community Center, 220 Hancock Ave., for a cool treat on the patio while supplies last. Children under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in June? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by June 21.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Entries must be received by June 21.

Village of the Month

Housing village mayors now have the opportunity to leave their mark and help promote their village to greatness.

One of those ways is by encouraging residents to keep lawns and common areas clean and orderly. Photos of a village’s progress can be e-mailed to fhc@tmo.com and shared on FLFHC’s Facebook page. The village with the most improvement each month will have the opportunity to win $50 cash to use toward village activities in addition to the $200 village funds already provided each year. There is no limit to how many times a village can win.

Utilities tip

Close the vents and doors in rooms that are not generally used. This will allow the air to circulate better in rooms that are more often occupied and will therefore use less energy than cooling the entire house.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.