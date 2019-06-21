Football standout continues to make news.

Pratt High School 2019 graduate Travis Theis continues to make news with his athletic abilities.

The 12th annual 2019 Catchy Awards are here and voting is open. The Catchy Awards are run by Catch It Kansas and are an opportunity for fans to choose what Kansas high school athletes they think deserve some extra praise. This year there are 32 categories with representatives from 63 schools across Kansas.

Last year, Greenback Brianna Cruz won a Catchy award for the best softball player her junior year. This year, Pratt has another Catchy nomination: Travis Theis is nominated for best football player. This past season he’s had 985 pass yards, 11 TD; 2,608 rush yards, 43 TD; 91 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 INT, an FF, and a FR.

Theis has three other players in his category: Marcus Hicks and Breece Hall, both from Wichita Northwest, as well as Wyatt Pedigo from Hoisington.

Voting is open until July 3 and anyone is able to vote for their favorite athlete.

Theis played in the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl with the winning West team two weekends ago, and just prior to that was an internet sensation on YouTube for a video he and fellow football players and friends made at Elm Mills where they piled 11 dudes on a rope swinging over a creek.



