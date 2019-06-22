BCC GED Prep Class starts soon

Orientation classes are the first step to obtaining the Kansas State High School Diploma through the GED Prep Program. Students must attend all orientation classes on July 22-25, and the first day of actual classes is July 29.

Failure to attend all sessions will result in the removal of the student from the program. The center is located at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend.

Students will complete required testing, hear from partner agencies about their services, learn how to navigate their GED.com account and learn about WorkReady! Students will also meet one-on-one with their instructor to discuss goals, expectations, attendance requirements and workload.

Those interested in taking the GED exam without any preparation instruction can do so right away but are urged to receive advising before moving forward.

Minors must bring a parent or legal guardian to enroll and must also bring their disclaimer or exemption documentation from their high school or online program.

For more information, contact Adult Education Enrollment and Career Advisor Susanne Yarmer at yarmers@bartonccc.edu or (620) 786-7560.

National Taekwondo Championship coming to Hutchinson

Visit Hutch announced the North American Sport Taekwondo Association (NASTA) has selected Hutchinson for their 2020 National Championship, which will be at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The event dates are June 11 to 13, 2020, with competition taking place all day Friday and Saturday. This is the first time Hutchinson has hosted the national championship and the first time the event will be held in Kansas.

The Visit Hutch team started working with NASTA more than two years ago to bring the championship to the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

“Bob Crouch and the team with NASTA have been great to work with throughout the bidding process. This event will bring hundreds of athletes and families to the community and we are excited to welcome them to Hutchinson,” said Holly Leiker, National Sports & Destination Sales Manager for Visit Hutch.

The event is expected to bring approximately 1,500 spectators to Hutchinson for the two-day championship with an estimated economic impact of over $400,000.

NASTA just completed the 2019 National Championship in Shreveport, Louisiana for the first time. Before Louisiana, the National Championships were in Harrison, Arkansas and Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Petco Foundation donates to Kingman County Humane Society

Kingman County Humane Society will receive $1,500 from the Petco Foundation on Sunday to extend its ability to support animal lifesaving efforts in its community. A stakeholder and media event was scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Sunday at the Petco Pet Supply Store, 1912 E. 17th St.

Kingman County Humane Society works to stop pet overpopulation and reduce the number of puppies and kittens that wind up in shelters. The volunteer-based nonprofit organization is committed to providing food, shelter and medical care to any companion animal in Kingman County and the surrounding area.

Started in 2001, the agency has more than doubled its volunteer base since 2014, increased public donations, and grown the number of pets saved from 25 in 2013 to over 125 in the last year.

For more information about the Kingman County Humane Society, visit www.kingmancountyhumanesociety.org.

KLC accepting applications for Leadership Transformation Grants

WICHITA – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) is looking for partners for its 2020 Leadership Transformation Grants who aspire to spread a culture of leadership throughout their organization.

“Every year, KLC provides grants to civically engaged organizations across Kansas to participate in our leadership programs. This is one way we work toward developing stronger, healthier, more prosperous communities throughout our state,” said Ed O’Malley, president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center.

Organizations that are eligible for the grants are those that 1) Serve Kansas residents, 2) Have a limited budget for leadership development, 3) Have people in their organization who’ve been exposed to KLC’s ideas, 4) Have a desire to embrace a culture of leadership, 5) Have an ability to use 10-80 spots to send participants to KLC leadership trainings.

“The Leadership Transformation Grants allow participation into KLC’s core programs, which teach that leadership is an activity – not a position – and that anyone with an organization can exercise leadership effectively. These programs offer a framework by which organizations can share a common language and skills to approach their challenges,” said O’Malley.

Applications for Leadership Transformation Grants will be accepted through Aug. 30. To learn more or apply, visit https://kansasleadershipcenter.org/grants/.

Parkwood Village achieves deficiency-free rating

PRATT – Parkwood Village, an assisted living and memory care community in Pratt, has achieved a deficiency-free survey from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS).

Parkwood Village, owned by Covenant Housing and managed by Legend Senior Living, is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita. The company is a family-owned business with a proven track record of serving seniors for nearly 30 years.

One month left to apply for SBA Disaster Loans

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West reminded Kansas private nonprofit organizations of the July 19, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury caused by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred Sept. 1-8, 2018.

Eligible private nonprofits of any size may apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the private nonprofit suffered any property damage, Garfield said.

These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Barber, Clay, Kingman, Kiowa, Marshall, Pratt, Rice and Riley counties. The interest rate is 2.5 percent with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.