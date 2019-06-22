Leavenworth County residents will have several more opportunities to participate in focus groups for a new comprehensive plan for the county.

The next focus group meeting will take place at noon Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Tonganoxie, 901 E. First St. The focus of this meeting will be land use and zoning.

Another focus group meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the VFW in Tonganoxie. This meeting will focus on urban growth.

Urban growth also will be the focus of a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, 20753 Easton Road.

The final focus group meeting is scheduled for noon Wednesday at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School. This meeting will focus on land use and zoning.

Information about the focus groups and comprehensive plan can be found at www.lvcountyplan.com