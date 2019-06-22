Vandalism may put end to splash parks

EL DORADO — The future of El Dorado’s splash parks was a hot topic at the most recent city commission meeting — and whether the city can keep the facilities open.

The problem in front of the city is vandalism to both of the city’s splash parks, and at the most recent city commission meeting staff discussed what could happen if the vandalism can not be stopped.

It would mean at least a temporary closure of the North Main Spray Park and the Graham Park Spray Park. Currently both are open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. No admission fees are charged for the spray parks.

According to city staff, there has been damage to drainage and pump areas — and 90 percent of the vandalism has occurred during the daylight hours, while the parks are running.

Ottawa Library hopes to secure new location

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Public Library has outgrown its building, library officials said.

“A new building has been on our strategic plan,” Terry Chartier, Ottawa Library executive director, said. “We formed a new building committee a little over a year ago and started meeting and making plans for what we thought that it would look like.”

The committee looked at several buildings and land options in Ottawa, but none fit the bill. Brett Chartier, Terry’s husband and realtor with Crown Realty, came up with a suggestion after listing a property to sell on 15th Street, near the Flint Hills Trail.

“This location came up because Merl Shaffer passed away,” Chartier said. “His family contacted Brett to list the property. In doing that, he got to looking at the property and called me ‘what do you think about this for a new library location.’ I think that would be awesome. He met with them and talked to them about that possibility and they were excited about it. We have signed a contract with them. We are working through a few contingencies.”

The property, 228 W. 15th St., received approval from the city planning commission to change the zoning from R-3 (residential) to public, Chartier said.

“Now it has to go in front of the city commission,” Chartier said. “Once we get [the zoning change] all completed, close on that property, we will go through the process of planning, [making] the actual site plan, designing the building and then we will start a capital campaign shortly after that.”