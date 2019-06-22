Salina will play host to some of the state's top high school basketball talent on Saturday with the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games at Kansas Wesleyan's Mabee Arena.

The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys following at approximately 8:15.

The boys game will feature Kansas signee Christian Braun on the Blue Team roster. Braun, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 27.8 points and 9.3 rebounds a game as a senior in helping Blue Valley Northwest to its third straight Class 6A state title.

He also will be recognized as Mr. Kansas Basketball for 2019 by the KBCA, while Washburn Rural forward Carly Bachelor will receive the Miss Kansas Basketball honor.

Joining Braun on the boys Blue roster are area standouts Izek Jackson of Chapman and McPherson's Jake Alexander, along with Olathe North guard Tymer Jackson, a first-team all-state pick.

The boys White roster includes Phillipsburg guard Trey Sides, who has signed with Jacksonville, and Maize High School standout Caleb Grill, an Iowa State signee. Girard guard Caleb Muia is another first-team all-state selection with the White.

Bachelor, an all-class first-team pick, leads the girls Blue team, which also features area star guards Hannah Willey of Abilene and Golden Plains' KayCee Miller. Russell's Tiffany Dortland and Rural Vista's Lauren Campuzano are top area players on the White roster.

In addition to the all-star games, there will be an awards reception at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to honor players and coaches. The KBCA will recognize Hutchinson Community College's John Ontjes as women's junior college coach of the year and Seward County's Jason Sautter as the men's coach.

The four-year college men's coach of the year is Southwestern's Matt O'Brien, while Fort Hays State's Tony Hobson will receive the women's award.

The Clint Hill Service Award will be presented to Mitch Minnis of St. John. The KBCA Student Athlete Courage Award recipient is cancer survivor Hayes Schmid of McPherson High School, while McPherson girls coach Chris Strathman, another cancer survivor, will be presented the Don Jones Courage Award.

Several coaches will be honored with years of service awards and for milestone victories. Receiving 50-year plaques are Shawnee Mission South's John McFall and Hill City's Keith Riley, while Silver Lake's Loren Ziegler gets a 40-year plaque.

Riley also will receive a plaque for reaching 700 victories. Reaching the 500-win plateau were McPherson's Kurt Kinnamon, Moundridge's Vance Unrau, Hanover's Kim Lohse, Baxter Spring's Alan Hibler, Caney Valley's Jim Deaton and Holton's Jon Holliday.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be members of the 1982-83 Shawnee Mission East girls basketball team.