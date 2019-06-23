A deceased rapper, TV show character Bart Simpson and a cell's nucleus found their way onto a fence Saturday at The Clay Hut by Kylee, 505 W. Fifth Avenue.

“I love biology,” Hutchinson artist Kara Vaughn said.

Vaughn, who pointed out the different parts of the cell she painted, said this was her first mural. Thirteen artists in all from as far as Kansas City made the trek for the event, called Murals in the Lot. The event formed out of a conversation between Hutchinson artist Brady Scott and Annabel Stewart, who’s the mother of Kylee Smith, owner of The Clay Hut by Kylee.

Scott put out the word for artists to paint murals on a fence behind the business. The Clay Hut by Kylee is a pottery studio and extension of the art studio Lit Studio on Fifth.

“This will all stay here,” Smith said. “We are hoping to do it every year so it will stay here until next year, anyway.”