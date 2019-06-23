The White team bridged the end of the first half and the first four minutes of the second with a 27-6 run to blow open the 2019 KBCA Girls All-Star game Saturday night at Kansas Wesleyan’s Mabee Arena.

The White led by as many as 19 points midway through the second period before cruising home with the 76-65 victory.

Right in the middle of all the action for the White team was Manhattan’s Kia Wilson, who scored her team’s first four points of the second half to keep the ball rolling.

“We came out of the halftime saying we wanted to be the best team out, so I think our mindset was to push and be the faster team,” Wilson said. “It’s a real honor to be here, and I was real excited because I got to play with some of the girls I’ve played with either in the summer or played against them in high school so it was cool to play with them or against them.”

Wilson shared her team’s scoring lead of 14 points with Frankfort’s Emilee Ebert. She also grabbed four rebounds, came up with four steals and blocked six shots.

Hanover’s Macy Doebele, a 5-foot-11 guard who is headed to Washburn next season, was a force for the Blue and the game’s top scorer with 20 points.

Coming from Class 1A Hanover just south of the Nebraska state line, she said she was aware of the feelings people would have about a small school player going against players from the larger schools.

“A lot of times as a 1A school, (people) don’t expect as much, but I played in a tough league and just over the summers playing AAU ball and travel ball, I’ve played against girls like this,” she said. “But I mean there are some good girls in Kansas basketball.

"Coming here I wanted to have fun and play hard.”

Doebele, who scored six of her points in the first half, and Ulysses’ Madison Haney with three 3-pointers turned out to be about all the offense the Blue could muster against the White defense that held them to 22 percent shooting (8 of 36) in the first 20 minutes.

Haney, who is headed to Bethany next season, ended with 11 points, while 2019 Kansas Miss Basketball Carly Bachelor of Washburn Rural added 10.

Rounding out the double-figure scorers for the White was guard Tiffany Dortland of Russell.