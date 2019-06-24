Visitors this summer will find the beach has doubled in size at Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove.

They will also see new watercraft, a relocated dock and an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible sidewalk making it easier for all patrons to access the dock, said Mike McLaughlin, communications and public information supervisor for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Adventure Cove will open for the summer on Thursday, McLaughlin said in a news release.

He indicated it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Paddle boats, paddle boards, water trikes, kayaks and canoes will all be available for rental.