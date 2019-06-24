Mother Nature has not been very kind to Sand Creek Station this year.
Rain and flooding forced the cancellation of the first professional tour event scheduled for the course. The Class 6A state high school tournament was postponed and later moved because of rain and flooding.
The 2019 Railer: Kansas State Amateur Men’s Stroke Play Championships was canceled after the first round of play because of heavy rains Saturday and Sunday.
Andrew Beckler and A.J. Nolin were awarded the title of the Open Division after 18 holes of play. Beckler of Topeka and Nolin of Omaha, Neb., each shot a two-over par 70. Both are first-time winners in the tournament.
Beckler just finished his junior year at Washburn, where he tied for eighth in the MIAA and tied for 36th at the NCAA Division II regionals.
Nolin finished his senior season at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., where he tied for 35th in the Big South Conference Championships. Nolin also played junior college golf at Iowa Western, which competed at the NJCAA Division I tournament when it was played at Sand Creek Station.
Each finished one shot ahead of Hunter Laughlin of Mangum, Okla., who shot a 71. Tate Herrenbruck of Salina was fourth at 72.
Ian Trebilcock of Wichita, Harry Hillier of Lawrence, Elliot Soyez of Goddard, Brock Polhill of Edmond, Okla., and Jared Strathe of Owasso, Okla., each shot a 73 to tie for fifth.
Area finishers included Grant Brenneman of Hesston, who tied for 22nd at 76; Alex Rickard of Newton, who tied for 39th at 78; Zach Engelken of Newton, who tied for 60th at 80; Lane Pauls of Newton, who tied for 65th at 82; Travis Gihring of Newton, who tied for 80th at 84; and Tanner Pauls of Newton, who placed 97th at 95.
There were 98 players in the Open Division.
Gregory Goode of Salina won the Senior Division at 76. Mike Hermann of Wichita and Don Kuehn of Kansas City, Mo., tied for second at 77.
John Alefs of Wichita, Michael Casamento of Wichita and T.D. O’Connell of Wichita tied for fourth at 78.
Goode wins the title for the second time. He also won in 2017.
There were 29 players in the Senior Division.
The Railer
Kansas Men’s
Amateur
Stroke-Play
Championship
Friday
Sand Creek Station
Par 72
Open Division
T1. Beckler, Andrew, Topeka 70
T1. Nolin, AJ, Omaha, Neb. 70
3. Laughlin, Hunter, Mangum, Okla. 71
4. Herrenbruck, Tate, Salina 72
T5. Trebilcock, Ian, Wichita 73
T5. Hillier, Harry, Lawrance 73
T5. Soyez, Elliot, Goddard 73
T5. Polhill, Brock, Edmond, Okla. 73
T5. Strathe, Jared, Owasso, Okla. 73
T10. Audrain, Sion, Garden City 74
T10. Durst, Logan, Garden City 74
T10. Lane, Bradley, Lawrence 74
T10. Lackey, Jacob, McPherson 74
T14. Gardner, John, Overland Park 75
T14. Kucera, Clay,Chaska, Minnesota 75
T14. Titus, Kelby, Great Bend 75
T14. Trudo, Tyler, Wichita 75
T14. Fehr, Brian, Manhattan 75
T14. Mott, Griffin, Kansas City, Mo. 75
T14. Scheve, Gentry, Emporia 75
T14. Herrenbruck, Grant, Salina 75
T22. Brown, Kelly, Oberlin 76
T22. Scheufler, Lucas, Wellington 76
T22. Wallace, Grayson, Guymon, Okla. 76
T22. Brenneman, Grant, Hesston 76
T22. Campbell, Shaun, Lawrence 76
T22. Troutman, Cody, Edmond, Okla. 76
T22. Bender, Ryan, Overland Park 76
T22. Hadden, Ben, Shawnee 76
T22. Larsen, Taylor, Garden City 76
T22. Iverson, Andrew, Arkansas City 76
T32. Williams, Josh, Lawrence 77
T32. Courington, Jack, Wichita 77
T32. Hays, Palmer, Fayetteville, Ark. 77
T32. Heinen, Alec, Wichita 77
T32. Cowan, Bryce, Topeka 77
T32. Rossman, Kellen, Norfolk, Neb. 77
T32. Shaw, Kameron, Salina 77
T39. McKinnis, Tim, Lyons 78
T39. Vollertsen, Grant, Garden City 78
T39. Lehman, Derek, Hutchinson 78
T39. Lewis, Keaton, Wichita 78
T39. Rios Ceballos, Douglas, Hutchinson 78
T39. Radley, Steve, Wichita 78
T39. Rickard, Alex, Newton 78
T46. Gritton, Cole, Manhattan 79
T46. Junge, Jack, Lawrence 79
T46. McCallum, Cade, Grand Island, Neb. 79
T46. Gantz, William, Perry 79
T46. Howell, Craig, Bel Aire 79
T46. Majors, Sam, Wichita 79
T46. Stucky Halley, Max, Topeka 79
T46. Burns, Jared, Topeka 79
T46. Ihrig, Garin, Goodland 79
T46. Sokolosky, Zach, Wichita 79
T46. Allen, Colton, Lenexa 79
T46. Howell, Preston, Wichita 79
T46. Kasitz, Kyle, Wichita 79
T46. McEachern, Parker, Keller, Texas 79
T60. Blaser, Blake,Edmond, Okla. 80
T60. Krsnich, Pete, Wichita 80
T60. Bay, Jake, Shattuck, Okla. 80
T60. Engelken, Zach, Newton 80
T60. Radloff, Brandt, Blair, Neb. 80
T65. Eickman, David, Kansas City, Mo. 81
T65. Elmore, Cole, Salina 81
T65. Roberts, Conrad, Lawrence 81
T68. Pauls, Lane, Newton 82
T68. Baker, Jack, Wichita 82
T68. Schmid, Caleb, Emporia 82
T68. Stinnett, Tim, Iola 82
T68. Ward, Mike, Wichita 82
T73. Austin, Peyton, Derby 83
T73. Mowry, Matthew, Cimarron 83
T73. Ward, Cooper, Wichita 83
T73. Freund, Dylan, Cheney 83
T73. Austin, Parker, Derby 83
T73. Helin, Jared, Manhattan 83
T73. Percy, Matt, Ottawa 83
T80. Gihring, Travis, Newton 84
T80. Sharp, Greg, Lawrence 84
T80. Wills, Dawson, Chaska, Minn. 84
T83. McCrae, Tradgon, Plainville 85
T83. Bontrager, Cale, Wichita 85
T83. Weller, Jake, Wichita 85
T83. Ahlberg, Mason, Clay Center 85
T87. Norris, Josh, Hays 86
T87. Kauffman, Conner, Guymon, Okla. 86
89. Eickman, Joe, Wichita 87
T90. Dedloff, Hunter, Lawrence 88
T90. Wilson, Matt, Manhattan 88
92. Porter, Blake, Belleville 89
T93. Lambert, Evan, Salina 90
T93. Sherfick, Justin, Wakeeney 90
95. Gilliland, Caleb, Salina 92
96. Gaeddert, Mitch, Leawood 94
97. Pauls, Tanner, Newton 95
98. King, Andrew, Junction City 96
WD. Steiner, Cooper, Wichita
WD. Wilson, Peyton, Andover
Senior Division
1. Goode, Gregory, Salina 76
T2. Hermann, Mike, Wichita 77
T2. Kuehn, Don, Kansas City, Mo. 77
T4. Alefs, John, Wichita 78
T4. Casamento, Michael, Wichita 78
T4. O'Connell, TD, Wichita 78
T7. Gaeddert, Brad, Leawood 79
T7. Randall, Steve, Lawrence 79
T7. Bahner, Brent, Wichita 79
T10. Gates, Jim, Lake Winnebago, Mo. 80
T10. Jolliffe, Mark, Wichita 80
T10. Nielsen, Tom, Edmond, Okla. 80
T13. Bailey, John, Nashville, Tenn. 81
T13. Vautravers, Randy, Andover 81
T15. Quattlebaum, Bill, Wichita 82
T15. Robbins, Peter, Olathe 82
T17. Kaup, Doug, Phillipsburg 83
T17. Bowden, Gene, Wichita 83
T17. Prieto, Carlos, Garden City 83
T20. Porter, Barry, Belleville 84
T20. Reich, Jeff, Manhattan 84
22. Holomek, Brad, Eden Prairie, Minn. 85
23. Linville, Dale, Mulvane 87
24. Mott, Jeffrey, Stilwell 89
25. Lindberg, Daniel, Kechi 90
26. Bezek, Bob, Ottawa 91
T27. Audrain, Shawn, Garden City 92
T27. Junge, Chuck, Lawrence 92
29. Sadd, Larry, Wichita 97