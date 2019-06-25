I've lived through 14 presidents. That includes Welfare Roosevelt, "the buck stops here" Truman and Eisenhower, who started the interstate system. Then came the young Kennedy, the womanizer who promised a man on the moon, Johnson, who escalated the Vietnam War, and corrupt Nixon who resigned. They were followed by Jimmy Carter and double-digit inflation. Finally we elected someone great, Reagan, and got a tax cut. He was followed by Bush 1 and the first Gulf War and a tax increase.

Then we elected Clinton, another lying womanizer, who stated he was broke when he left the presidency, but is now somehow worth over 150 million. Next came Bush 2 and another never-ending war. That brings us to the Manchurian candidate, Obama: the community organizer with no qualifications to be president.

Finally, we come to Trump, the first president in my lifetime who said what he would do as president and has actually tried to fulfill those promises. This is despite the Washington insiders, the swamp, the Democrats and the news media trying to thwart him at every turn. And I love the fact he fights back against their stupid accusations.

Hank Gier

Hutchinson