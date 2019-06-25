Look for another sunny day on Tuesday in the Topeka area, with afternoon highs approaching 90 degrees.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the picture Tuesday night, continuing into Wednesday morning.
Highs on Wednesday through the weekend should be in the lower- to mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:
• Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96.
• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.