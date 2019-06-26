Americare, Dollar Tree, a new track and field complex and a water main for the airport top update list at city meeting.

Several construction projects in Pratt are moving along, making progress towards projected goals according to Pratt Building Inspector Brad Blankenship. Americare, Dollar Tree, a new track and field complex and a water main line that is going in north of town topped a list of items shared by Blankenship at a recent Pratt City Commission meeting.

“A lot of dirt work had been done and the pad is completed at Americare,” Blankenship said. “Surveyors are staking out flags for the water line.”

Dirt for building up the pad was purchased from landowner Roger Sewell, who also sold the plot purchased by Americare for the establishment of a senior living facility on the northeast side of Pratt, just off U.S. Highway 61, across from Pratt Community College.

Blankenship said the water line had become something of an issue when it was determined that it would need to be lowered 7 feet from where it is currently, in order for it to be below the frost line.

“We have to make sure not to isolate the ethanol plant when we work on those water lines, because that is all in a big loop out there,” Blankenship said.

He expected concrete work to begin imminently, but additional rain from recent storms could hamper that progress.

Progress at Dollar Tree, a new store under construction at continues to move forward with visible evidence that the store could be opening soon.

“We are getting close,” Blankenship said. “The landscape crew was out there this week and inside, all electrical installation has been approved.”

The Dollar Tree store in Pratt, owned by Ridge Investments, has not released an opening date to the public yet, though an unconfirmed statement from a Dollar Tree manager in Great Bend suggested the store in Pratt could be open as soon as Thursday, June 20.

At the new track and field complex going in east of Green Sports Complex at East 6th Street and Fincham Street, workers attached stadium lights to the tops of poles last week. Crews have installed the four light poles for the facility. The bulk of the dirt work is complete but there will be more fine dirt work done before the track and other facilities take shape, according to Pratt Community College President Michael Calvert.

Other construction planned or underway at the site includes footings for the concession stand, restroom and concession slab placed on the grade, start masonry if slab is cured, final field stabilization work, digging and setting the lift station structures.

To meet National Junior College Athletic Association requirements, an aluminum rail was added inside the track at a cost of $34,000. The projected cost of the complex is $3.5 million, said Kent Adams, PCC vice president of finance and operations.

A hammer throw cage to protect the athletes, officials and spectators, Adams said.

Work continues on a main line that will bring potable water to residents in the city airport area, several miles north of Pratt. Water quality has long been an issue there. Pratt Public Works Director Russ Rambatt has been monitoring the project and said it is taking longer than anticipated.

“The soil is just incredibly hard out that way, even with all the rains,” he said. “They are making good progress, burying that line at 40 feet deep, but it can be slow going. The good thing is that safety-wise it is good soil because it is so dense. It is just going to take some time.”

The line is being laid along U.S. Highway 281 north of Pratt from the city limits all the way to the airport. A grant has been received by the city to pay for part of the project.



