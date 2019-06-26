WICHITA — The Newton Rebels dropped their third straight game, falling to the Hutchinson Monarchs 6-3 Tuesday night at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

Hutchinson opened the scoring with a solo home run by Garrett Stephens to lead off the second inning. Dylan Nedved hit a sacrifice fly and Jackson Loftin hit an RBI single in the third inning.

Reed Hodges hit an RBI single and Terrell Huggins drew a bases-loaded walk for Newton in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Stephens hit a sacrifice fly for Hutchinson in the top of the fifth.

Newton’s Enzo Bonventre was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning. Two errors in the top of the ninth led to two Monarch runs in the inning.

Hutchinson starter Matt Dillard lasted four innings, allowing five hits, two runs, five walks and four strikeouts. Patrick Kudelka went three innings for the win, allowing three hits, a run, five walks and four strikeouts. Dawson Linder finished the game for the save, striking out one.

Newton’s Armando Romero went six innings in the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Weston Murrow allowed a hit in one innings. Zach Gillig finished the game, allowing a pair of unearned runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

C Craig, Nedved, J Loftin and E Rindt each had two hits for Hutchinson. Stephens and Loftin each drove in two runs.

Enzo Bonventre went two for three hitting for Newton.

Hutchinson is 10-5, 9-5 in league play. Newton is 11-11, 7-10 in league play. Newton plays at 7 p.m. today at Hutchinson.

Hutchinson;012;010;002;—6;13;0

Newton;000;200;010;—3;8;2

Dillard, Kudelka (W, 1-0) 5, Linder (S, 1) 8 and Stephens; Romero (L, 1-1), Murrow 7, Gillig 8 and Bonventre. HR — H: Stephens (1). Time — 2:27.