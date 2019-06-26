Young Professionals of Reno County is a 501(c)6 organization with a mission to connect, develop, and empower young professionals by fostering attachment to people and places in Reno County and inspiring investment toward a thriving quality of life. An all-volunteer Advisory Council guides YP. Today, the YP Advisory Council is writing to share our support for the implementation of the Action Steps contained in the Healthy Community Parks and Recreation Master Plan approved by the City Council on May 21, 2019.

In our 2018 YP Impact Survey, the full results of which will be released later this year, 92% of respondents indicated the community’s vitality was important for attracting and retaining young professionals. Vitality was defined in the survey as “a vibrant community where people are ‘out and about’ using public parks, trails and recreation areas, attending farmer’s markets and living in a healthy community.”

In this same survey, only 45% of respondents had a positive perception of the community’s vitality, confirming that there is need for improvement in these areas.

We acknowledge that the City faces tough choices every year for what to include in the budget, and what to defer. Often plans like this are challenging to implement because of funding considerations. It is our hope that the Healthy Community Parks and Recreation Master Plan will be a priority in the upcoming budget cycle and into the future. Many aspects of the plan, such as improving trails, connectivity, and alternative transportation (Goal 5.0), improving existing facilities (Goal 6.0) and adding new amenities and facilities (Goal 7.0) are critical to improving the vitality of the community as well as attracting and retaining young professionals in our community. Other goals, such as promoting cultural events, tourism, and special events as economic draws to help activate downtown (Goal 2.3), encourage people to be ‘out and about’ in the community.

The Healthy Community Parks and Recreation Master Plan is a guide to how the City of Hutchinson can invest toward a thriving quality of life. There are many long-term goals in the plan, but it is critical that we start off on the right foot with implementing the short-term goals that can be achieved in this next budget cycle. If we commit to improving the vitality of our city, then we will make Hutchinson a place where everyone, not just young professionals, will want to live, work, and play.

Jason Steele, Chair, on behalf of the YP Reno County Advisory Council