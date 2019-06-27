At about 10 a.m. first responders were called to the 500 Block of SE Third for a house fire, where they found a home engulfed in flame.

"The fire department encountered one person trapped inside the residence," said Lt. Jason Thompson of the Newton Police Department. "They were able to successfully rescue that person."

That person, and two others, were taken to a Wichita hospital in fair condition for evaluation.

Newton Fire/EMS, Halstead Fire/EMS, and Newton Police all responded to the scene of the fire.

The cause will be investigated once the fire is out.

"They are fighting the fire in a defensive manner," Thompson said. "Due to the sheer amount of fire, and the danger of that, they have gone to a defensive mode."

No injuries to first responders were reported