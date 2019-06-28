Local team playing in Kansas City this weekend.

The Pratt Bombers competed against the McPherson Reds in a doubleheader last Wednesday. The Reds took game one with a 6-1 victory but Pratt came back in game two to win 7-4.

In game one, the Reds kept the Bombers scoreless in the first four innings before getting a run late in the fifth. By then, Pratt had already dug themselves a hole too deep to get out of. They lost 6-1.

“We just couldn’t catch up to the pitcher,” said Bombers coach, Cullan Wilson.

Pratt was able to wake up their bats in game two to take the game 7-4.

The Reds got the ball rolling at the bottom of the first by walking in a run, but the Bombers came back the next inning to steal home and tie up the game.

Pratt went on to have two big innings in the third and fourth with three runs each. The Reds answered with three runs of their own in the fourth but it wasn’t enough to beat the Bombers.

The Bombers will travel all the way to Kansas City this weekend to compete against 54 other teams in their bracket at USSSA 12U AA State. They play on Friday at the Mid America Sports Complex at 4 p.m and 6 p.m.



