LEAVENWORTH — A fitness instructor on Fort Leavenworth is competing to be featured on the cover of a national magazine and collect a cash prize of $20,000.

Karyn Smith recently was selected by the magazine Muscle & Fitness Hers among an applicant list of some 10,000 women to compete in the first round of the competition, which is based on fitness experience and photos of the contestants’ physiques.

All rounds of the competition are by the choice of online voters. There are four rounds, ultimately leading the winner to the title of Ms. Health & Fitness USA 2019.

Smith said that if she wins the competition, she will start a process to purchase Ables Field in Leavenworth and renovate the facility into a community fitness and sports venue.

Smith is an Army spouse who has been a fitness instructor at many of the family’s duty stations.

She holds 12 certifications to teach group exercise classes, to include pilates, spin, aqua fitness and weightlifting.

Smith, 39, is the mother of four children. Her husband recently graduated from the Command and General Staff College on Fort Leavenworth. They have been stationed in Leavenworth for one year.

“Training people to become fitter, healthier and live longer is my lifelong goal,” she said.

She said that she “found confidence and strength” that she never knew she had from a spin class 11 years ago.

“The Army saw more potential in me than just a dependent, and supported my physical and leadership goals to take on a new career as a group instructor and personal trainer,” she said. “My lifelong passion is to give back to thousands of people who lack strength and need my guidance to gain confidence and skills to grow.”

Voting for the competition concludes Wednesday.