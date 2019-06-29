Top point earners in each age group for 2019 swim-team season honored.

Pratt Swim Team swimmers of the year were named this week, notoriety earned by a point system kept during meet competitions that awarded 10 points for first place, 8 for second, 6 for third, 4 for fourth, 2 for fifth and 1 for sixth place. Earning those awards of distinction were Quinn Thibault, Ruby Howell, Savannah Copus, Mackenzie Zimmerman, Levi Thibault, Nathan Krehbiel and Johanna Forssberg.

"It was a great year but it went very fast," said swim team coach Tonja Harrison.

With more than 20 swimmers under the age of six, a lot of learning took place this year during Pratt Swim Team practices and competitions.

"Only about six of the youngest ones could make it across the pool at the first meet," said Harrison. "But by the last meet this week, 18 of them could do it. I had a lot of tremendous helpers in my older swimmers. I couldn't have done it without them."

Harrison said some of her teen coaches who helped her "little" learn the ropes of swimming included Sam Brant, Hunter Egging, Maggie Haas, Claire Kiley, Jenna Haas, Mackenzie Zimmerman, Corinne Donnenwerth, Dylan Reimer, Lucas Baker, Jack Barker, Quinn Thibault, Jackson Baker, Megan Younie, Kaden Barker and Ryan Haas.

"Our 6-and-under kids would not have been as successful without the help of these amazing kids," Harrison said. "Parents should be proud of their kids for taking a leadership role with the team this year."

Even though the swim season was made more difficult by problems at the Pratt pool with home meets that had to be held elsewhere, Harrison said the community stepped up to help and the season flew by successfully.

"The pool closing made practices more difficult just because we had to go to a much smaller pool, but we are so fortunate to have been able to move our practices to the country club," she said. "We are very grateful to Bruce Pinkall for helping us work things out with the pool issues. He even got bleachers out to the club for us for pictures."

The Pratt Swim Team ended their season at regional competition this week in Cunningham. Results can be found at the Pratt Swim Team Facebook page online.



