Get ready for the Pratt County Fair, and remember to pick up quilt block kits for the annual quilt raffle event, this time with imperfection in mind.

With the 2019 Pratt County Fair just around the corner (July 24-27), sewers and quilters are encouraged to stop by the Pratt County Extension Office at 824 W First Street and pick up prepared quilt block kits for the annual fair raffle quilt.

"This year we have six patterns to choose from and a variety of fabrics all cut to size and ready to go," said office professional Megan Mercer. "Most are 1930s reproduction fabric colors."

The cost to participate in the project is $5, but the fun of seeing the quilt come together is priceless, according to organizer Sue Buhler.

"The fair theme this year is 'Mary Piggins returns,'" Buhler said. "It is a take-off from Mary Poppins the movie. Mary Poppins was always 'practically perfect' in every way, so this year's quilt is also going to be practically perfect in every way."

In order for the quilt blocks put together by those entering the block competition not to be perfect, instructions are for a purposeful mistake to be included in the construction of each block.

"There has to be one mistake, like the wrong color of thread, a missed stitch or something just a bit crocked," Buhler said. "It might make it harder to put together, but it will be fun to see what people come up with."

At the extension office, Mercer showed two prepared blocks with minor example mistakes.

"One has a piece that was cut too short so another piece had to be added in," she said. "This other one has a different pink piece added to replace the usual pattern."

Mercer said the mistakes created were the sole decision of the person putting together the quilt block. There was no right or wrong way to do it.

"We may have to have a short explanation for the judge so we know what to look for, but it will be fun to see what comes of it," Mercer said.

The finished block sizes must all come out to be 12.5" X 12.5" from raw edge to raw edge. Any block not fitting those requirements will be disqualified from the contest, but it might still be eligible for use in the compilation quilt which will use all blocks entered.

All finished blocks must be entered at the fair by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 in order to be judged on Wednesday, July 24. All blocks entered will be displayed at the Pratt County Fair.