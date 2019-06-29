On Friday June 7, at about 3:30 a.m., at least two suspects, a male and female, stole a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck from a business lot located in the 700 block of Maple St in Gypsum, Kansas. There was a trailer attached to the truck at the time it was stolen. The trailer was located, abandoned in rural Saline County, not too far from Gypsum.

The pickup truck was located later that day in Salina. The truck was valued at $15,000 and the trailer was valued at $6,000. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a maroon car that may be connected to the crime.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, you may call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637).

You may also visit www.pd.salina.org, click “Reports and Notifications” and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000, and you are not required to give your name.