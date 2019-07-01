Pratt youth softball team battles area teams, and weather issues.

The 10U Pink Sox softball team had a busy schedule last week with a double header at home on Thursday, June 20 and a tournament on Saturday, June 22 in Wichita.

The Pink Sox battled against the Larned Indians at home for the doubleheader. Pratt took the first game 9-7 with 4 hits. They went on to win the next game as well, 8-7.

On Saturday, the Pink Sox took to the road to play at Two Rivers Youth Club in Wichita. The girls struggled more during the tournament than they did against Larned on Thursday.

They lost to the Wichita Panthers first, 8-0. Then they battled the Wellington Rebels and took another loss 7-1. In their last full game on Saturday, they played the Hutchinson Hornets and lost 6-2.

They only got to the top of the second inning in their last game on Saturday when they were rained out. They had been losing 4-0 against Cowley County when the tournament was called.

“It was a tough weekend for us. We have had better showings,” said head coach, Justin Copus.

They will make their way to Hutchinson on July 13 and 14 to compete at the ASA State tournament.



