American Legion Riders in Pratt to host their holiday show at the Pratt County Lake, as usual.

The American Legion Riders of Pratt will fill the sky with colors and light displays during their annual 4th of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 6 at the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake. The lake road has been fixed and those attending can make their way in for the show which will start just after dusk.

The inlet/outlet valve problems at the lake, caused by flooding damage, have been fixed and water continues to flow into the lake. All are welcome to come out and enjoy this annual extravaganza.

Donations are greatly appreciated as this is how the organization continues to finance this community event each year.

Traffic will be routed one way.