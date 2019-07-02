FRANKLIN COUNTY — Four people, including three members of a Paola family were injured following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on K-68 near Virginia Road, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. Four from the family were transported to the hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the other car received serious injuries.

A 2001 Honda Accord, which was westbound on K-68, crossed the center line and collided with a Ford F 250 truck that was pulling a 2003 Chaparral Livestock Trailer with a living quarters in it. The Ford was eastbound on K-68.

A Facebook post from a witness at the scene said the truck and trailer burst into flames and the occupants of the truck barely made it out before suffering more serious injuries. The post also said two horses were killed in the accident at the scene and a third horse died later.

Dallis Palmer, 21, Osawatomie, was the driver of the Accord. He received serious injuries in the accident and was taken to AdventHealth Ottawa.

Mark Lange, 45, Paola, the driver of the Ford, was injured and sent to AdventHealth Ottawa.

There were six occupants in the Ford and trailer, with three of those receiving injuries.

Beth Lange, 41; Clara Lange, 8; Isabella Lange, 11, received minor injuries and were taken to the Ottawa hospital. Other passengers, Jacob Lange, 1; Thomas Lange, 13, and William Lange, had no apparent injuries, the KHP said.

Thomas and William were in the living quarters of the trailer at the time of the crash, the KHP reported. All the other victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.