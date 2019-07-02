Skilled nursing facility in Cunningham celebrates the results of this year's Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services annual review.

HILLTOP MANOR, skilled nursing by Americare announced that the facility was deemed deficiency-free during its recent survey by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services. The comprehensive review of the facility’s entire operation takes place annually.

“We are so pleased with our survey results,” said HILLTOP MANOR Administrator, Beth Towns. “We have a top-notch team of caregivers here and they are proud to be recognized for their great job. Our recent resident and family satisfaction surveys confirmed our quality as well. Receiving a deficiency-free survey from the state is no easy feat but the staff was up to the challenge,” she said.

The survey examined all areas of quality including resident care, dietary, activities, housekeeping and life safety. Results were based on record and chart reviews, resident interviews, employee interviews and on-site observations.

HILLTOP MANOR is a 50-unit skilled nursing community located at 403 South Valley Street in Cunningham Kansas. The facility is owned and operated by Americare, a Sikeston-based long-term care provider with 144 facilities throughout Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Their newest addition will be a 65-unit skilled nursing facility currently under construction in Pratt, Kansas.