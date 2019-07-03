This past week we spent a few days in Hutchinson visiting relatives. Dixie grew up on a farm near Windom, and I, too, came to appreciate the area as a student at Bethany College.

Over the years we have appreciated the Cosmosphere and Underground Salt Museum experience, movies at the Fox Theater and walking with our dog in the parks.

It's not easy for the hundreds of Hutchinson-type communities in our country to attract interests that build the community. As a visitor, however, I want to mention five special places that can draw people: Smiths Market, Metropolitan Coffee, Bluebird Books, Ten Thousand Villages and TECH Art Gallery.

I mention these to lift up pieces of Hutchinson for visitors but also to solicit support from the citizens of Reno County and surroundings.

Smiths has a number of unique products, and Metropolitan Coffee and Bluebird Books certainly pleased these coffee snobs. All three of these were made more special because everyone is so local, in the best sense.

For a "fix" of a global sense of our human interdependence, we go to Ten Thousand Villages. A local interdependence is brought home by the programs at TECH. We bought a fine painting by Laurie Jarrett and hung it in our entryway; it's the first image we see when we come home.

Finally, we are also struck by the important presence of the Reno County Young Professionals and the outreach they do to build a healthier community.

The New York Times features locations by showing 36 hours in one spot. Using some of what we experienced this week, 36 hours in Hutchinson could please many who may need a push to get off the beaten track to see a slice of Americana often overlooked.

Thanks. We'll be back in a few months for another “36 hours in Hutchinson,” even if it's near 100 degrees.

Rick and Dixie (Snyder) Deines

Milwaukee, Wis.