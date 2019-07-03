1. Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. Corn Fritters with Tomato Jam, adapted from "Lantana Cafe Breakfast & Brunch." Join Amanda for a relaxed yet instructive coffee break. Please register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or coming in to the store.

2. Reno County Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. Farm fresh Kansas peaches will be for sale, in addition to many other fruits, vegetables and more.

3. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Join us for an all-levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. Come early to take in the current gallery of local art and enjoy mindful conversation with other yogis. No previous yoga experience is required to attend these classes, you’ll just need a yoga mat and an open mind. Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for art center members, $10 for drop-ins. For more information on how to become a member of the Hutchinson Art Center, visit www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. For more information on Little Rabbit Yoga Studio or to purchase tickets, visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com. You can also pay at the door for the class you are attending.