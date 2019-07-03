Police continue to investigate late June vehicle burglaries.

Investigation continues into a series of burglaries that hit the northeast area of Pratt in June.

Pratt Police Chief Nate Humble said they have not arrested any suspects right now but the department is following up on leads.

Sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 and 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, a person or persons got into several unlocked vehicles and took a variety of loose items in the vehicles in the northeast quadrant of Pratt. A lot of miscellaneous items, including lose change and other items, were taken from the vehicles. Exactly what was taken will not be released at this time, Humble said.

The robberies were all from unlocked vehicles in the 300 block of North Oak, 1100 block of Champa, 900 block of Curtis, 100 block of Stout, 600 and 700 block of North Pine plus the 600 block of South Mound and the 1000 block of West Third.

Another robbery incident took place on June 26 at the 7 Boutique Hotel on the west side of Pratt. Again, a person or persons got into an unlocked vehicle, Humble said.

If anyone has security camera footage in the area of the robberies or any other information related to the case, they should contact the Pratt Police Department at 672-5551. Information can be given anonymously, said Humble who encouraged everyone to lock their cars.

“It’s a great preventive measure,” Humble said.