WELLINGTON — Money 101 class will teach wealth accumulation.

The Old No. 7 Coffee House, 115 S. Washington, will host a free class to be taught monthly by a man who travels across the country, teaching people how to accumulate wealth and protect their money.

Mike Wilk, president/CEO of Five Rings Financial, will teach the classes, titled Money 101. The first class will be offered at 6:30 p.m. July 8 at Old No. 7 Coffee House. Wilk and the others teaching the class will buy dinner for people taking the class, said Bryan Edwards, regional vice president of Five Rings.

The class is free, but people are asked to call Old No. 7 owner Kim Mrazat at (620) 326-6777 to RSVP. Edwards said the workshop is not a sales seminar.

“It’s totally educational,” Edwards said. “There’s nothing you can buy. It’s good all the way around.”

The class teaches ways to grow and protect money and use it toward such things as a college fund and retirement planning, Edwards said.

“We go to school for 12 to 16 years and they don’t teach us how to grow and protect our money,” Edwards said. “We’re just trying to teach and educate as many middle Americans as we can.”

Wilk started Five Rings in 2004 and set up its headquarters in Littleton, Colorado, but he is originally from Hutchinson and was track captain for the University of Kansas in the 1970s. He graduated from KU in 1977 with a degree in speech and human relations.

“His Kansas ties go way back,” said Edwards, who lives in Wellington.

Wilk and his Five Rings team present about 200 classes a year across the country. They will be hold the classes in Wichita at the Larkspur restaurant, as well as in Wellington. Wilk has committed to holding the classes monthly in this area for five years, Edwards said.

“He really wants to grow this area,” Edwards said. “He just enjoys what he does, helping people protect their incomes. He’s a good steward of his money.”