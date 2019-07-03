WICHITA — The Sunflower Collegiate League got two outs into the eighth inning before the weather caused the game to be delayed.

The West squad — with players from the Cheney DiamondDawgs, Hutchinson Monarchs, Great Bend Bat Cats, Wichita Sluggers and Andale Warhawks — led the East Squad 2-1 when play was called.

The East Squad has players from the Newton Rebels, Haysville Aviators, Derby Twins, El Dorado Broncos, Mulvane Patriots and Salina Shock.

The East scored in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Chargo of Salina drove in a run on a ground out.

The West scored both of its runs in the second inning. Taylor Barber of Hutchinson hit an RBI single to tie the game and later stole home for the winning run.

Newton’s Ricardo Paris went one for two hitting for the East squad. Enzo Bonventre went one for three. Terrell Huggins was hitless in one at-bat.

Newton pitcher Ruben Portillo allowed three hits in the sixth inning, but no runs.

Zach Bravo faced two batters in the eighth inning before the game was called, striking out a batter.

The Rebels return to play at 7 p.m. today against the Wellington Heat in non-league play at Hibbs-Hooten Field in Wellington. Newton plays at 7 p.m. Friday against the Salina Shock at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

West;020;000;0;—2;7;0

East;100;000;0;—1;8;2

Postlewait, Koetter 2, Kelly 3, Beard (W) 4, Dotson 5, Young 6, Howe (S) 7 and Baxley; Young, Hammond (L) 2, Rodd 3, Gooch 4, Scherer 5, Portillo 6, You 7 and Standard.