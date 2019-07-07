A new grain bin at Byers in Pratt County is just one item on Kanza's growth agenda.

Wheat harvest is winding down across the state but the cycle of agriculture keeps farmers moving. Next up will be corn harvest in September, and a newly constructed grain bin in Byers will augment the capacity of collection at that site. Byers is part of the larger Kanza Cooperative Association that serves agriculture crop needs in eastern and western divisions of Kansas.

"We usually have to pile the grain on the ground in the middle of corn harvest, but this new 400,000 bin will allow us to take in 2 million bushels of corn," said Byers Location Manager Heath Hogan.

Though not ready in time for wheat harvest, the new bin is a sign of growth in the agriculture sector, spurred by Kanza Coop which prides itself in community investments.

Additional projects in the works at Kanza locations include a scale house at Randle, increased fertilizer storage at Iuka, paint updates at the Iuka elevator, renovations at the Pratt office and the finalization of plans for an Eastern Agronomy Center.

"Each of these projects are part of the board's strategic vision for continued growth and will help us meet the future needs of our membership," said Bruce Krehbiel, Kanza Coop President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Eastern Agronomy Center will included chemical and seed storage, seed treatment area and agronomy offices, located adjacent to the Kanza Fuel Center south of Andale. Construction will begin this summer with anticipated completion date sometime in the coming fall or winter.

Kanza Coop also serves farming communities with convenience stores providing fuel, food and other items at Country Acres in Andale, Ampride in Pratt and Stafford, and the Short Stop in St. John.