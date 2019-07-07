Pratt County commissioners review and choose a plan for new emergency services building.

The vision for the new county services property and buildings became a little clearer with the passage of location site for the buildings on the new county 82-acre property just east of Pratt.

The Pratt County Commissioners approved a proposed site at their July 1 meeting.

Wayne Scritchfield of Kirkham Michael, the county consulting engineer firm, presented three building options for consideration and the commissioners chose the one that put the buildings closest to U.S. 54. The plan calls for one building now with the addition of a second building later to house the county road and bridge equipment.

Also approved was a Request for Qualifications for an architect that will begin the process of designing the building for the site, said Pratt County Clerk Sherry Kruse.

The first building to be constructed on the site, located just east of Pratt and on the north side of U.S. 54, will be a Public Safety building that will house Pratt County Fire and Rescue, Pratt County EMS, Pratt County Emergency Management and a communication center.

Cost was a key factor in choosing an option plan. The option chosen will save the county about $400,000 because it puts the building closer to U.S. 54 and eliminates the need for paving so much roadway. It also reduces response time for EMS to have them closer to the highway.

Scritchfield said the option will require two sewer systems, one for the Public Safety building and one for the future county road and bridge equipment building. Further information on the size of the buildings will be needed when the architect is chosen.

Heather Morgan, Pratt County Economic Development, said it will take some time develop architectural drawings once the architect is chosen and it could be the end of the first quarter of 2020 before any construction can take place for the new facility.

The location leaves space available for further future development of the property.

Darci VanDerVyver, director of Public Health, said there was a shortage of tuberculosis serum and they were only testing if people were showing symptoms.

The department is also returning some flu vaccine because they didn't use it, VanDerVyver said.

Catherine Rohrer, South Central Kansas Community Corrections director, said she had hired Meredith Olds as an ISO and Intake officer as of July 15.

Morgan shared information on several items including the Kansas Department of Commerce has named R&R Manufacturing and Pratt Glass as Businesses of Distinction, interest has been shown in making U.S. 54 a four lane only and not constructing a bypass, there is a shortage of beds for prisoners in Kansas and a task force has been established to look into the problem and find a solution.

There is a problem with participants in the Rural Opportunity Zone getting payments. The Commissioners had voted in a previous meeting to increase their contribution to ROZ but after the problems with payment were discussed, Commissioners amended their payment to zero.

Morgan said there were definitely problems with ROZ payments and she expects the next Legislative session to address the problem.