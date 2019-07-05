Pratt County emergency workers spend time training with special tools.

Three guys picked up a car, a full sized car. That was one of the capabilities Pratt County Rescue and Township 12 members learned how to do during a recent tool training session in Pratt.

Using facilities donated by Dale Withers, the emergency responders learned how to use Res-Q-Jacks to stabilize vehicles on their side or top following an accident. The Res-Q-Jacks are recent additions to the rescue equipment tool box.

Training sessions included working with the jaws of life and practicing cutting car bodies open, removing doors, dashboards and roofs of vehicles.

The goal of the training session was implementing the stabilization equipment on vehicles sitting on their side, upside down or on their wheels, said said Josh Rogers of TNT Rescue Tools, who conducted the June 29 training session. Rogers is a sales representative and trainer for Okie Extractions.

The Res-Q-Jack system uses a combination of square, metal posts with removable jacks that can lift up to 10,000 pounds apiece, Rogers said.

“It’ a tool for any kind of lifting,” said Rogers who is a paramedic and firefighter from Salina.

Each Res-Q-Jack also has fabric straps that can be connected to other Res-Q-Jacks. Two or more Res-Q-Jacks can be used in combination with the fabric straps to stabilize a rolled vehicle, or even lift it completely off the ground so paramedics and rescue workers can treat and remove accident victims safely without the danger of a vehicle moving or falling, Rogers said.

The Res-Q-Jack system can also be used in combination with wood cribbing and other stabilization tools.

Rogers led stabilization training sessions for vehicles on the side and upside down. By placing Res-Q-Jacks at the front and rear of an upside down vehicle and stabilizing it from the sides, three people were able to jack up the car and get it completely off the ground. The vehicle remained stable and secure during the process, Rogers said.

“We can manipulate the car to our advantage,” Rogers said.

The training sessions also included using an electric powered hydraulic pump to operate the jaws of life and a cutting tool. The Pratt Rescue crews have an air powered system that does the job but the hydraulic pump works much faster, said Pratt County Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Hampton.

The hydraulic pump is light weight and one guy can carry it easily, Rogers said.

Hampton said the hydraulic system creates 10,000 psi as compared to the air system that create 5,000 psi. The higher psi makes the tools work faster and helps get the situation stabilized faster. Plans are to upgrade the equipment technology.

There is also an electric battery pack available for the jaws of life and cutting tools. It is quieter than the hydraulic system. The batteries have to be recharged and they will eventually wear out and have to be replaced. Both electric and hydraulic systems have advantages to consider when upgrading technology, Hampton said.

Pratt County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Clayton Kessler said the training session helped everyone learn and get better use of the new equipment.

Participating in the training session were Pratt County Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Hampton, Assistant Chief Clayton Kessler, Pratt County Rescue members Kyle Goemann, Cameron Reece and Chris Klein.

Observing the training session were Pratt County Paramedic Dave Harbour, EMT Abbi Holden, Pratt County EMS Director Scott Harris and Brett Hoener.