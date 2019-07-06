Cameron Moore wanted to buy himself a scooter. When his mother asked where he planned to get the money, 4-year-old Cameron decided a lemonade stand would be the perfect plan.

But what started five years ago as a young boy's scooter fund quickly became an annual fundraiser for a greater cause.

Cameron, now 9, had a younger brother, Easton, who died two years before Cameron set up his first lemonade stand. Easton was only 16 months old.

He had been born with DiGeorge Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder associated with poor development of bodily systems, according to The Mayo Clinic.

"It caused him to have a heart defect and spina bifida, hydrocephalus, so he had a lot of medical challenges," said Jessica Moore, Cameron and Easton's mother.

Jessica said her family's loss was "very hard" to cope with.

"It has been hard, especially for Cameron, because you can't fix that," Jessica said. "As a parent, you just want to fix their hurt, but that's not something you can fix.

"I always like to say, 'It never gets easier. It just gets different.' "

When Cameron held his first lemonade stand in 2015, he made more money than he needed for a scooter, so he asked his mom if he could donate his remaining profits to TARC's Children's Services — a Topeka-based organization offering support to those with special needs. Jessica said TARC helped her and her husband care for Easton while he was with them.

"(Cameron) asked if he could give the money to TARC's Children's Services because they came to our house all the time," Jessica said.

Of course, she supported the idea.

According to Patrick Moore, Cameron's grandfather, the Moores have been "a TARC family" for generations. He referred to TARC as "a great organization doing great work."

"I think for the general population — unless you're involved with a family that's received or receiving services from them — you don't realize how critically important it is to have them around," Patrick said. "We're really lucky in the community to have them."

Cameron has raised more than $14,000 over the years for TARC's Children's Services, all from selling lemonade and sweet treats.

He and his parents are hosting their fifth annual "Easton Moore Memorial Lemonade Stand" this weekend. They've moved their pop-up shop to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights Elementary School to accommodate an increase in traffic.

"I remember the first year that we came, it was at their house still. (Cameron) had one table with just lemonade and maybe a couple cookies," said Kelsey Singleton, a friend of the Moores who has visited Cameron's lemonade stand four years in a row.

"He's the one who just took initiative to make sure it kept growing," she added. "The word kept spreading about what he was doing it for."

Cameron and his mom baked 380 cupcakes and dozens of cookies to sell this year, and as Singleton said, "the cupcakes go fast."

The Moore family has typically donated all lemonade-stand proceeds — $3,000 to $4,000 a year — to TARC. But this year is a bit different, as the Moores plan to use the first $1,000 they raise this weekend to establish a nonprofit organization in Easton's name.

"We've been wanting to set up a nonprofit since Easton passed away for financially-strapped parents with children with special needs, so that we can financially help some people," Jessica said. "It was hard to care for a child with special needs, especially when insurance doesn't pick up some things."

Cameron said he is excited to help with the nonprofit work and added that being able to raise and donate money to TARC each year has helped him accept his brother's passing.

Jessica said the support TARC has provided her family is similar to the helping hand she hopes to offer others in her community.

"Our hope is to provide a small financial ease for families who are facing the challenge of caring for a sweet babe with different abilities," she said.