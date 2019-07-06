Houk, Henson tied for

Saline County Medal lead

Defending champion Coleman Houk had an eagle on the 18th hole Friday at GreatLife Golf & Fitness to claim a share of the first-round lead in the Saline County Medal tournament.

The eagle 3 gave Houk a 3-under-par 68 to start the three-day, 54-hole tournament and put him in a tie for the lead with Noah Henson. Henson close out his round with a birdie 4 on No. 18.

Houk, a recent Kansas Wesleyan graduate, is looking for his second straight Saline County title this summer after teaming with fellow KWU golfer Troy Watson to win the Four Ball title last month. Henson and partner Tanner Roney were runners-up in the Four Ball.

The only other golfer to break par at GreatLife was Justin Ryan with a 1-under 70. Kevin Quinley is in fourth place after shooting 72, while Chris Stucky and Sean Robertson are tied for fifth at 73.

In the senior division, Rod Bradshaw's even-par 71 gave him a one-shot lead over Patrick Newell. Megan Dupy, the only woman entered, shot 78.

The tournament continues Saturday at Salina Country Club and finishes Sunday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Falcons open doubleheader

with 8-1 win over Great Bend

GREAT BEND — The Salina Falcons used two big innings to roll past the Great Bend Chiefs 8-1 Friday night in the first game of their American Legion doubleheader.

The Falcons took control of the opener with a five-run second inning and added three more in the in the top of the fifth. Great Bend avoided a run-rule loss by scoring once in the bottom of the fifth on a passed ball.

Salina pitchers Sheldon Perez and Cason Long combined to limit Great Bend to a single hit in the game, a single by Calan Haberman in the third inning. Perez worked three scoreless innings and Long threw four innings of hitless relief for the victory, striking out five and walking five.

Zach Isaacson, Joshua Weiser and Hunter Whittecar led the Falcons' 10-hit attack with two hits each. Isaacson and Whittecar each drove in two runs and Isaacson's double was the only extra-base hit in the game.

Great Bend led the second game 3-1 after two innings, but no final score was available.

United Pro-Am coming

to Salina Country Club

Some of the top golfers in the Midwest Section of the Professional Golfers Association of America will compete at Salina Country Club on Aug. 2 in the United Airlines Pro-Am.

Salina Country Club will be host for the event for the first time since 2015, when it was known as the Heart of Kansas Pro-Am. The tournament will feature groups of one professional and three amateur players and anyone interested can call the SCC at 785-827-6131.

The winning professional will receive two first-class tickets on United Airlines for round trip travel to a United destination in North American or the Caribbean. The winning low gross and low net amateur winners will receive one round-trip ticket from Salina Regional Airport to either Denver or Chicago.