Duane Graham will display his artwork during Third Thursday, held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 18 at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E. Sixth St. in Newton.

Graham’s works include paintings and photography. A booklet with images of each piece will also be offered for sale during the event.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Graham’s art will benefit CASA, a nonprofit that represents children in the court system.

“They are there consistently and they’ll stay with the child until they are adopted, age out or are reintegrated into their homes,” Graham said.

Graham spent 10 years volunteering with CASA in Newton and aided 15 children during that time.

Third Thursday is free and open to the public. The event will also feature live music by Vada Snider and Karen Loucks.

Carriage Factory Art Gallery is a nonprofit that sells art by over 50 area artists. It also provides workshops in various art media throughout the year and offers space for rent for special events and meetings. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 316-284-2749 or visit www.carriagefactoryartgallery.com.