SYRACUSE — A young Syracuse boy died Saturday evening when an all-terrain vehicle he was driving rolled.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Kanon Michael Bowles, 7, was eastbound on West River Road in a 2017 Polaris Ranger when the vehicle went into a broadside slide.

The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over the driver’s side an unknown number of times.

Bowles, who was not wearing a restraint, was ejected. He was taken to Hamilton County Hospital, where he died.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles west of K-27 on River Road.