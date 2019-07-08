Tickets are on sale for an annual lip sync competition in Leavenworth.

The Women’s Division of the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Lip Sync Battle on Aug. 3 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 300 S. 20th St.

The event will be held from 7-11 p.m. and include several people from the local community, including Leavenworth Mayor Jermaine Wilson and Lansing Mayor Mike Smith, who will team up for a performance.

Several local business owners and community leaders will also participate in the competition.

Proceeds from the event go to the Women’s Division scholarship fund.

Each year, the Women’s Division awards scholarships to high school senior girls as well as non-traditional students who are female.

Advance individual tickets can be purchased for $25 per person online at www.llchamber.com

Individual tickets at the door on the night of the event will be $30 per person.

Tickets include the performances as well as an all-you-can-eat taco bar.