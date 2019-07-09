Topeka police were investigating an armed robbery Monday night in southeast Topeka.

The holdup was reported around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of S.E. Winfield.

Topeka police Lt. Shane Hilton said two victims told police they were robbed of personal items by a pair of individuals, one of whom was armed with a gun. The assailants were last seen eastbound from the area.

Officers searched for the robbers but weren't able to locate them, Hilton said.

Anyone with information on the holdup may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.