A Silver Alert issued Tuesday morning for a missing Sterling woman has been canceled.

Vonita Renae Colle was found safe Tuesday afternoon in Rice County, according to a news release.

She was located about a quarter-mile south of her residence and transported to a local hospital for assessment, Kansas Bureau of Investigation officials said.

Colle was said to have dementia and Alzheimer's disease and was last seen near 2400 Avenue X in Sterling, a town of 2,300 people in Rice County in central Kansas.